Detention period extended for man arrested in Kerry and West Cork organised crime probe

A man who was arrested as part of an investigation into organised crime carried out in Kerry and West Cork has had his period of detention extended.

At a special sitting of Killarney District Court last evening, Judge David Waters granted gardaí permission to detain the man for up to a further 72 hours until Sunday.

The man in his 20s has been arrested as part of a garda probe into thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock.

The crimes took place between last November and February this year; around €110,000 worth was stolen.

Gardaí later recovered a tractor and slurry tanker.

The man continues to be questioned at Killarney Garda Station where he’s detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.