Designs completed for access ramp at South Kerry graveyard

Designs have been completed for the provision of an access ramp at a South Kerry graveyard.

Kerry County Council outlined the next steps to provide the facility at the Abbey Island Burial Ground in Derrynane.

At the recent meeting of Kenmare Municipal District, Kerry County Council confirmed that the design for an access ramp has been completed.

It said the next steps in the process involve a complex and costly planning process; and advised a source of funding would now have to be identified to progress the project further.

The information was provided in response to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Norma Moriarty.

Cllr Moriarty said the Abbey Island Burial Ground is a unique cemetery, in one of the most extraordinary locations in the world.

She said it is a difficult site and that partnership will be needed between the council and the OPW, who own the land; adding safe access has to be secured so people can lay their loved ones to rest.

Cllr Moriarty asked the council to make it a priority to source funding to progress the project.