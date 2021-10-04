Design for safety works at dangerous junction completed

Kerry County Council is in consultation with landowners about safety works at a dangerous junction.

Responding to a motion from Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Moloney at the Killarney Municipal District meeting, the council said a design has been completed for Finnegan’s Cross.

A grant of €200,000 was approved last February. The council said before the design goes on public consultation it will be presented to councillors and in the meantime additional road markings warning motorists will be placed at the junction.

