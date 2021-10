A design consultant has been selected to develop a marketing plan for Castleisland.

Councillors at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting received an update on the Castleisland Town Marketing Project. Bespoke Consultancy will undertake a review of how Castleisland is marketed and will design a new brand for the town.

This will include updating the online presence of the town and launching a social media campaign following the review.