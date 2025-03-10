Advertisement
Descendant of police sergeant killed in Castleisland during War of Independence to speak in the town

Mar 10, 2025 13:16 By radiokerrynews
The descendant of a police sergeant killed in Castleisland during the War of Independence will speak at an event in the town tomorrow night.

The event is being organised by the Castleisland District Heritage group, which is celebrating ten years of preserving and sharing local history.

The event will focus on the death of William K Storey, a police sergeant who was shot coming from Mass with his wife, just a month before the truce in 1921.

His great-grandson, also named William K Storey, is an author and historian and he’ll speak about what it was like to learn about the killing of his great-grandfather.

It’ll take place in the River Island Hotel beginning at 8pm and is a free event.

There will be memorabilia on display during tomorrow night’s event, including a hand-painted 8ft by 4ft 1916 Proclamation. There will also be a question and answers session afterwards.

Castleisland District Heritage is also re-launching its website on the night.

 

