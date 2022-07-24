Derry cyclists aiming to raise over £20,000 for Tralee-based charity

A group of cyclists from Derry is aiming to raise over £20,000 (£20,220) for a Tralee-based charity.

The cyclists from Bellaghy, Castledawson, Draperstown and the Loup are raising money for BUMBLEance by completing a 300-mile cycle.

BUMBLEance provides a free national service for critically and seriously ill children, who require transport between their home and children’s hospitals, hospices, respite and treatment centres.

The inaugural DerrytoKerry event gets underway from Guildhall Square in Derry at 9am on Friday, with the cyclists then travelling on to Carrickmacross, Nenagh, and finally Tralee next Sunday at about 4pm.

As of this weekend, almost £19,000 has been raised through the event, which had to be postponed for the last two years.

People can donate here, or here.