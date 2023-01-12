Advertisement
Department says information about maritime hazard area near Kerry sent to interested parties beforehand

Jan 12, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrynews
The Department of Transport says it sent information about a maritime hazard area off the coast of Kerry via email to interested parties.

The Department published a marine notice on January 4th after Virgin Orbit announced it would be deploying a rocket above the Atlantic Ocean off the southwest coast of Ireland.

The rocket was launched from Spaceport Cornwall in the UK.

The LauncherOne was due to release nine satellites into Earth's lower orbit, but the company says an anomaly prevented this from happening.

It's understood it encountered problems following its separation from the modified Boeing 7-4-7 aircraft.

Speaking on Radio Kerry after the failed launch, the CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy, said the organisation was the last to know about the launch.

Mr Murphy said more communication was needed in the event of future rocket launches, as this was disruptive to fishermen.

The Department of Transport has told Radio Kerry the marine notice was publicised on national media before the launch, and it was distributed via email to interested parties.

The Department says all members of the public, including groups like the South and West Fish Producers Organisation, can request to be placed on this mailing list.

