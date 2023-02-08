Department of Finance spent estimated €16,500 on printing operation for Budget 2023

The Department of Finance estimates it spent over €16,500 on its printing operation for Budget 2023.

Budget 2023 was announced on September 27th this year, and both the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform produce printed documents in preparation for this.

Figures obtained by Radio Kerry indicate the Department’s largest expenditure in relation to printing Budget 2023 documents was on overtime for staff who assisted with printing.

Advertisement

In response to queries from Radio Kerry, the Department of Finance provided figures relating to how much it spent on printing Budget 2023 documents, as well as how much it spent on other costs such as maintenance and staffing for its Budget 2023 printing operation.

The Department says the main provider of printed material is its own in-house printing facility, and the vast majority of documents are printed on the morning of Budget Day.

Printing of Budget 2023 documents itself comes in at over €3,100.

Advertisement

This includes 500 copies each of the Department’s tax policy changes, economic and fiscal outlook, and 500 copies of the Expenditure Report by the Department of Public Expenditure.

450 copies of the speeches by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue, and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, were also printed by the Department of Finance.

293 copies of the White Paper, 73 copies of An Páipéar Bán as Gaeilge, and 80 copies of the Department’s Extra Financial Resolutions, were also printed for the day.

Advertisement

Other costs incurred by the Department include over €2,500 to rent an extra printer, and over €4,300 for on-site technical and machine maintenance support.

This maintenance support runs from early morning on Budget Day through to afternoon to ensure continuous production of the Budget documents.

The Department says a number of staff assist with printing on Budget Day, largely outside of normal business hours, meaning overtime must be paid.

Advertisement

This overtime also includes attendance by Print Room staff the preceding weekend, and in total cost the Department over €6,100 gross pay.

The Department said it cannot break down energy costs specifically for printing, but estimates them to be somewhere in the region of €27.

The Department of Finance said its estimated costs do not include the printing of the Budget 2023 folders, or the citizen’s guide to the budget, which are both the responsibility of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.