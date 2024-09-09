Dementia roadshow coming to Kerry for Alzheimer's Awareness Month

A dementia roadshow is coming to Kerry tomorrow.

As part of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, Bluebird Care has teamed up with Dunnes Stores to open the healthcare provider's training simulator to the public.

It says its mobile simulator is scientifically proven to help those with a healthy brain understand what it’s like to live with dementia.

The Virtual Dementia Simulator will be at Dunnes Stores on the North Circular Road in Tralee tomorrow between 10am and 5pm.

The public find the location of their nearest simulator experience at bluebirdcare.ie.

There will be information and advice from dementia care specialists, as well as the eye-opening experience of the ‘dementia bus’ for people dealing with the needs of someone with dementia.

