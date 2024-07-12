Advertisement
Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk

Jul 12, 2024 08:53 By radiokerrynews
Registrations open for Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk
Registrations are now open to take part in the Alzheimer Society of Ireland's annual Memory Walk.

The nationwide event will take place in 35 locations nationwide, including three in Kerry, at Killarney National Park, Tralee Town Park and a, as yet, unconfirmed venue in Kenmare.

64,000 people live with dementia in Ireland, almost 2,500 of those are in Kerry (2429).

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland hopes over 4,000 walkers across Ireland will take part in the walk on the 22nd September.

Last year's walks raised over 120,000 euro (€120,000) to help fund services for people with dementia, including daycare, daycare at home, family carer training, social clubs, cafés, and a national helpline.

The society says the walk the chance to celebrate people with dementia, along with their families and carers and to honour the memory of those who are no longer here.

Following registration, you will receive an Alzheimer’s Memory Walk Participant Pack including a t-shirt and a special pack of Forget Me Not flower seeds to sow at home.

Adult registration costs €20 and a child’s pack is €5.

