Alzheimers Society launch new Tralee social club

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is launching a new social club in Tralee.

The social club will offer a place for people with dementia, their carers and families to talk, exchange information and support one another.

An estimated 2,429 people live with dementia in Kerry, while 64,000 people live with Dementia in Ireland.

The group will meet every second Friday from 12pm to 2pm at the Rosemary Day Centre Tralee.

The first of these gatherings will take place this Friday, February 24th.