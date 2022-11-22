Deirdre Clune appointed vice-chair of key European Parliament body

Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune has been appointed vice-chair of a key European Parliament body.

The Seas, Rivers, Islands and Coastal Areas Intergroup brings together over 100 MEPs from 23 countries to monitor EU maritime policies.

The Fine Gael representative, who represents Kerry, was asked to take up the post based on her long-standing record on maritime affairs.

She says the Shannon Estuary has been identified as an ideal location for offshore wind projects, and adds that Cork Harbour also has huge potential for floating and seabed-fixed turbines.