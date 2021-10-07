Decrease of almost 150 Kerry people on PUP

The number of people in Kerry claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen by almost 150.

The Department of Social Protection says this week (up to October 5th), 3,250 people in Kerry are getting PUP, as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That's a drop of 144 people compared to the previous week (3,632). Up to October 5th, 75 more Kerry people claimed the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or needing to self-isolate; the total number of people who have claimed this benefit in the county stands at 4,165.