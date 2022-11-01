Decrease in crimes reported in Kerry over the past five years

Several Garda stations across Kerry recorded reductions in crime over the past three years.

An analysis of CSO figures by the Irish Independent found overall, 40 % of stations in Ireland recorded an increase in crime last year, compared to pre-covid levels in 2019.

The report shows that Cahersiveen recorded a 60% reduction in crimes recorded over the past 5 years, down from 144 in 2017, to 45 crimes in 2021

The report shows nationally, fraud cases have doubled, while theft accounted for one in four of offences in 2021.

Fraud offences became the most reported crime in 70 stations including in Cahersiveen.

The report shows increases in crime rates were also recorded in many other locations across the county last year compared to 2019. This includes a 79% increase in Waterville, while there were also increases in Dingle, Knocknagoshel, Annascaul and Castlegregory.

The analysis found that crimes reported had decreased elsewhere in the county. With 368 crimes reported in Listowel, down from 512 recorded in 2017.

In Tralee, there was a 5% decrease in crimes reported, in Killarney there was a 20% drop in reported crimes, while Kenmare saw 86 crimes reported last year, down nearly 30% from the figure in 2017.