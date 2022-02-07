Advertisement
Decision to refuse continuation of quarrying in Lisselton appealed

Feb 7, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Decision to refuse continuation of quarrying in Lisselton appealed
The decision to refuse the continuation of quarrying in Lisselton has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Kerry County Council earlier refused McSweeney Bros Quarries Ltd. permission to restart and continue quarrying activities in Farranastack.

The application included the crushing, screening and processing of rock for a period of six years,

Permission had also been sought to blast rock and install a wastewater treatment system.

The applicant has appealed to An Bord Pleanála and a decision is expected by May 19th.

 

