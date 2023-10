Discount retailer Dealz is to close its store in Castleisland next month.

The store opened in early 2021 at the end of the town on the Killarney road.

A spokesperson for Dealz says they are really sorry to have taken the tough decision to close their Castleisland store.

The store is to close in mid-November and the spokesperson says they are pleased to have been able to find other roles for the staff who worked in the Castleisland store.