Deadline for Community Support Fund extended until Friday

Jan 23, 2025 08:23 By radiokerrynews
Deadline for Community Support Fund extended until Friday
The deadline for groups to apply for the Community Support Fund (CSF) has been extended until this Friday (24th January 2025).

Independent councillor in the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne municipal district, Charlie Farrelly, called for the extension after technical problems dogged the online application system.

The Community Support Fund 2025 helps projects that focus on local development and community groups.

The online portal only allows three quotations to be submitted as part of an application, meaning the rest must be emailed to the council separately.

It has also had problems accepting Eircodes.

Director of economic and community development at Kerry County Council, Niamh O'Sullivan extended the deadline until this Friday and said the council will assist anyone having problems with their application.

