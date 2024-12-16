Funding available for Kerry community groups and projects

Kerry County Council is inviting applications for funding for community-based projects and initiatives.

The Community Support Fund 2025 was launched by the council’s Cathaoirleach Breandán Fitzgerald, and Chief Executive Martin O’Donoghue.

The fund supports groups whose primary focus is development or promotion of the local community, or development of a project that will benefit the community.

€850,000 is available through this year’s scheme for groups in Kerry and applications must fall within one of five categories.

Applications for funding must come within the definition of one of the following five categories of support:

1. Connected, Inclusive & Resilient Communities

2. Community Tidy Town Initiatives, Amenity Projects & Environmentally Sustainable Projects

3. Community Economic Innovation

4. Community Based Tourism, Festivals and Events

5. Local Community Safety Initiatives

Details of the Community Support Fund 2025 are available on Kerry County Council’s website, and application forms are available for completion online, on this link.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications is Monday 20th January, 2025.

Queries should be referred by email to the Municipal District community groups are applying to or by contacting the Community, Arts & Culture Department on (066) 7183680.