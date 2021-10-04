Advertisement
Day to celebrate Fungie

Oct 4, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Day to celebrate Fungie
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A day to celebrate the life of Fungie is being held in Dingle later this month.

The bottlenose dolphin lived in Dingle Bay for 37 years and attracted visitors from all over the globe.

On Sunday, October 17th local boatowners have organised a day to commemorate Fungie, who was last sighted in October 2020.

Free boat trips out to the entrance of the harbour will run on the day, with passengers asked to make a donation for Dingle Coast and Cliff Rescue and Mallow Search and Rescue.

Jamie Flannery, whose family have run boat tours for over 30 years, is one of the organisers of the event:

