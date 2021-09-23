Advertisement
Danny Healy-Rae says his alleged COVID breach not being raised by constituents

Sep 23, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the garda investigation into alleged COVID guideline breaches in his pub isn’t an issue being raised by constituents.

The investigation, which is ongoing, was launched after videos and pictures appeared to show bar counter service and other breaches at a wedding party held in his pub in July.

These alleged incidents occurred before indoor hospitality was allowed resumed.

Danny Healy-Rae had said previously in the Dáil that rural pubs were being targeted by COVID-19 regulations, and that publicans should be given responsibility for keeping safe public houses.

The Kerry deputy says he will speak about the garda investigation when it’s concluded, but he cannot at present. The independent TD says he can’t say if he has been contacted by gardaí.

