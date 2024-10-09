Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has defended the Kerry facility where an RTÉ documentary showed calves being treated cruelly.

Independent Kerry TD was reacting to last night's RTÉ Prime Time investigation called 'Dairy's Dirty Secret'.

Secret footage recorded in Hallissey Livestock Exports in Fossa in March by animal rights campaigners was supplied to RTÉ Investigates.

It showed bull calves being repeatedly struck in the face, force-fed, prodded, and dragged by the ears and tail.

RTÉ and Radio Kerry have contacted Hallisseys for a comment.

The company’s solicitors provided a statement to the state broadcaster stating that the business always takes reasonable care to protect the welfare of animals.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said he saw a lot of, but not all of, the programme and said Hallisseys and other similar firms play a vital role in the Irish beef market.

The Kerry TD had this response to footage showing birds and vermin eating dead calves while awaiting the fallen animal collector::