Advertisement
News

Daly says North Kerry and Castleisland without mental health consultant from Monday

Apr 24, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Daly says North Kerry and Castleisland without mental health consultant from Monday Daly says North Kerry and Castleisland without mental health consultant from Monday
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

North Kerry and Castleisland will be without a community mental health consultant from Monday.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and councillor Cathal Foley, who say they’ve been informed the North Kerry and Castleisland Community Mental Health Team for adults will be without an in-person consultant.

Deputy Daly said they’re concerned about the effect this will have on current patients and their ongoing care.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin TD added he’s been told that the same could happen in the South Kerry Community Mental Health Team from July and in Killarney from November.

Deputy Daly says he’s asked the HSE for clarification and for their plans to have consultants in-person in Kerry.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus