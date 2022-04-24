Daly says North Kerry and Castleisland without mental health consultant from Monday

North Kerry and Castleisland will be without a community mental health consultant from Monday.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and councillor Cathal Foley, who say they’ve been informed the North Kerry and Castleisland Community Mental Health Team for adults will be without an in-person consultant.

Deputy Daly said they’re concerned about the effect this will have on current patients and their ongoing care.

The Sinn Féin TD added he’s been told that the same could happen in the South Kerry Community Mental Health Team from July and in Killarney from November.

Deputy Daly says he’s asked the HSE for clarification and for their plans to have consultants in-person in Kerry.