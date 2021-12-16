Advertisement
Dale Road expected to re-open on temporary basis next week

Dec 16, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A main route in North Kerry which has been closed almost two and a half years, is expected to re-open next week.

Kerry County Council says, pending an assessment over the coming days, it’s anticipated the R556 Rathscannell or Dale Road may be re-opened on a temporary basis over Christmas.

Located between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, it’s a popular route for people travelling to and from Ballybunion.

It’s built on bog and has subsided, and has been closed since July 2019, with this major redevelopment underway since August 2020.

