32 women from around the world will take to the stage from tonight vying to become the 2023 Rose of Tralee.

A crowd of 2,000 will be present for the show at the Munster Technological University.

For the first time Daithi Ó Sé will be joined by a co-host, Kathryn Thomas.

Advertisement

Daithi says he can't wait to share the stage with his good friend: