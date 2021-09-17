Advertisement
Culture Night events taking place across Kerry

Sep 17, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Culture Night returns for its sixteenth outing with in-person and online events taking place in Kerry today.

The annual event celebrates culture, creativity and the arts in Ireland.

There is an art jamming session in the KDYS Tralee at 4pm, a circus in Killarney at 6:30, an open air concert in Waterville at 7, and a film’s world première in the Dingle Hub from 9pm.

There are tales from the Kingdom in Listowel at 5pm, a showcase in the Kerry Museum at 6 and numerous online events.

You can find the full schedule on culturenight.ie/Kerry.

