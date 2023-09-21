Advertisement
News

Crime Victims Helpline contacted at least 76 times by  Kerry people last year

Sep 21, 2023 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Crime Victims Helpline contacted at least 76 times by  Kerry people last year
Crime Victims Helpline LAUNCHES 2022 annual report. Pictured at the Department of Justice to coincide with the report release was Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD with Michele Puckhaber, Chief Executive, Crime Victims Helpline. PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Share this article

The national Crime Victims Helpline was contacted at least 76 times from people in Kerry last year.

That’s according to the organisation’s annual report for 2022.

As it's an anonymous and confidential service, locations were only disclosed in 30% of contacts made to the helpline.

Advertisement

 

The 76 contacts from Kerry accounted for 4% of the national figure who contacted the Crime Victims Helpline last year and gave a location.

However, because most victims don’t give any geographical information, the Kerry figure could be higher.

Advertisement

The Crime Victims Helpline says based on the overall national figure - that is,  including those who didn't say where the crime happened -  the number of contacts from Kerry could be as high as 230.

Last year the helpline was contacted almost 6,000 times across Ireland.

 

Advertisement

Crime Victims Helpline LAUNCHES 2022 annual report.
Pictured at the Department of Justice to coincide with the report release was Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD with Michele Puckhaber, Chief Executive, Crime Victims Helpline.
PIC JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal for North Kerry wind farm
Advertisement
Two Kerry companies win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards
Kerry companies urged to avail of €30 million solar energy fund
Advertisement

Recommended

Vera Verto wins Listowel Printing Works Handicap in Day 5 of Harvest Festival
Irelands' Andy Farrell says "Saturday's World Cup meeting with South Africa is not a 'must win'.
An Bord Pleanála upholds refusal for North Kerry wind farm
 Taoiseach urged to support industrial school memorial in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus