Crime Victims Helpline contacted at least 76 times by  Kerry people last year

The national Crime Victims Helpline was contacted at least 76 times from people in Kerry last year.

That’s according to the organisation’s annual report for 2022.

As it's an anonymous and confidential service, locations were only disclosed in 30% of contacts made to the helpline.

Advertisement

The 76 contacts from Kerry accounted for 4% of the national figure who contacted the Crime Victims Helpline last year and gave a location.

However, because most victims don’t give any geographical information, the Kerry figure could be higher.

Advertisement

The Crime Victims Helpline says based on the overall national figure - that is, including those who didn't say where the crime happened - the number of contacts from Kerry could be as high as 230.

Last year the helpline was contacted almost 6,000 times across Ireland.