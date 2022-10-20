Credit Unions in Kerry and West Limerick celebrate the 74th International Credit Union Day

Credit Unions in Kerry and West Limerick are celebrating the 74th International Credit Union Day today.

The annual event commemorates the credit union movement’s history, impact and achievements.

This years theme is - Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union, aiming to encourage and inspire people to plan their future.

Credit Unions in Kerry and West Limerick serve over 121,000 members and have provided over €80 million in loans in the last year.

Siobhan Donnelly, Marketing Committee Chairperson of Chapter 23 Credit Union Kerry & West Limerick, says the doors of their 14 branches in Kerry and West Limerick are always open and they look forward to celebrating the day with the whole community.