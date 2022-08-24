Cranes manufactured in Kerry are to be shipped to US

Three of the world's largest ship to shore (STS) container cranes, which were manufactured in Kerry, are to be shipped to the US today.

The ship to shore container cranes are due to set sail from Cork Harbour for the Port of New York and New Jersey which will take ten days.

The ship to shore container cranes were manufactured at Liebherr Container Crane's base in Fossa, Killarney.

Advertisement

Following manufacture, the main crane components were transported by road to the Port of Fenit and onwards by sea to Cobh where assembly began earlier this year.

While this is Liebherr's third group of STS container cranes to set sail from Cobh, it's their largest shipping to date.