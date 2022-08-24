Advertisement
News

Cranes manufactured in Kerry are to be shipped to US

Aug 24, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Cranes manufactured in Kerry are to be shipped to US Cranes manufactured in Kerry are to be shipped to US
Share this article

Three of the world's largest ship to shore (STS) container cranes, which were manufactured in Kerry, are to be shipped to the US today.

The ship to shore container cranes are due to set sail from Cork Harbour for the Port of New York and New Jersey which will take ten days.

The ship to shore container cranes were manufactured at Liebherr Container Crane's base in Fossa, Killarney.

Advertisement

Following manufacture, the main crane components were transported by road to the Port of Fenit and onwards by sea to Cobh where assembly began earlier this year.

While this is Liebherr's third group of STS container cranes to set sail from Cobh, it's their largest shipping to date.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus