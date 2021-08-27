COVID positivity rate in Kerry slightly below national average

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Kerry is slightly below the national average.

The HSE says the national positivity rate is 14%, with parts of Monaghan and Donegal having rates as high as 25%.

13% - or nearly one in seven – of all people tested in a Kerry centre return a positive result.

According to the Irish Examiner, HSE Lead for Tracing and Testing Niamh O’Beirne says Kerry is under pressure at the moment in terms of testing, with over 1,000 tests in Tralee last week alone.

Pop-up tests centres will run in Killarney today and in Listowel on Saturday and Sunday.