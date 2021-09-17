Advertisement
COVID case numbers in Kerry drop by 30% in week

Sep 17, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
COVID case numbers in Kerry drop by 30% in week
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kerry continues to drop.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 480 cases confirmed in the county.

The Castleisland LEA, with 73 cases, has the county’s highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, at 426. Killarney LEA, with 116 cases, has a rate of 392, while Kenmare’s 82 cases give a rate of 327.

Tralee LEA recorded 109 cases for a rate of 330, followed by Corca Dhuibhne with 36 cases and a rate of 254. The Listowel LEA, which comprises most of North Kerry, had 64 cases and a rate of 223.

The number of cases continues to decrease in Kerry: two weeks ago it was nearly 800; last week it was over 680; and this week it’s 480.

Three of the top four areas with the highest incidence of COVID-19 in the country are in County Monaghan, where incidence rates are over 1,200 cases per 100,000.

