COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Kerry this week

Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Kerry this week.

Appointments for first and second doses will be available to people aged 12 and over on Thursday from 12 to 4pm and Friday from 9.15am to 4pm.

Booster vaccinations are available at the same times and 12–15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent / guardian.

Walk in appointments are available to children aged five to 11 for first and second doses on Thursday from 9.20 to 11.10am.

The Kerry vaccination centre is located at the former Borg Warner site in Monavalley, Tralee, and appointments can be made on hse.ie.