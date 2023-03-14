Advertisement
COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry tomorrow

Mar 14, 2023 18:03 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry tomorrow COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry tomorrow
People arrive for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Killarney centre. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry tomorrow.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging all adults and children over the age of six months to get the primary course or booster vaccinations.

The clinics will take place at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92HT21).

They’ll run tomorrow from 9:15am -1:15 and 2pm-3pm for aged 12 and older, and again from 3pm-4pm for five to 11 year-olds.

Clinics will also take place on Saturday from 9:15am-1:15 and 2pm-3pm for aged 12 and older, and again from 3pm-3.30pm for children aged six months to four years.

 

