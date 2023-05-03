COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place in Kerry

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are taking place in Kerry today.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is hosting the clinics for all adults and children over the age of six months.

They’ll take place in the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) today and on Saturday.

People aged over 12 can get their vaccination until 1.15pm and 2pm to 3pm today, while children aged five to 11 can get vaccinated from 3pm to 4pm.

Clinics will also run on Saturday.

People aged over 12 can get their vaccination between 9.15am and 1.15pm and 2pm to 3pm on Saturday, while children aged six months to four years can get vaccinated from 3pm to 3.30pm on Saturday.