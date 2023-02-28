COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Kerry

COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children over 6-month-old will take place in Kerry over the next two weeks.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is hosting clinics for adults and children at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

The appointments are available tomorrow (March 1st) from 9:15am-1:15pm for children aged six months to four years and 2pm-3pm for those aged 12 and older; it will also be available from 3:30pm-4:30pm for children aged five to 11.

Advertisement

On Saturday (March 4th), the clinic will run from 9:10am-1:15pm for people aged 12 and older and 2pm-4:30pm for children aged six months to four years.

Appointments are also available next week.

Next Wednesday (March 8th), appointments are available from 9:15am-1:15pm for children aged six months to four years and 2pm-3pm for people aged 12 and older; it will also available from 3:30pm-4:30pm for children aged five to 11.

Advertisement

Appointments are available on March 11th from 9:15am-1:15pm for people aged 12 and older and 2pm-4:30pm for children aged six months to four years.

More information can be found on www.hse.ie.