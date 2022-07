COVID-19 cases in Kerry are continuing to rise during the summer season.

That’s according to the latest report on COVID-19 from the Health Protection Service Centre.

The county has recorded an incidence rate of 280.3 per 100,000 people in the latter half of June.

414 cases were recorded in Kerry in the week up to June 25th.

It comes as 38 patients are currently being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Kerry; of those, one is in ICU.