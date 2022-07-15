COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kerry

583 cases were recorded in Kerry over the past week; an increase of 115.

The incidence rate now stands at 394.7 per 100,000 population.

Kerry has the seventh highest rate of COVID-19 in the country and the incidence rate is above the national average.

There are 57 people being treated for COVID-19 at University Hospital Kerry which is the third highest in the country.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update, which covers up to 8pm yesterday.

No COVID-19 patients are being treated in UHK’s intensive care unit.

There is one general bed available in UHK according to these figures and there are currently no ICU beds available.

Meanwhile, HSE South, the region covering Kerry and Cork, had 20 outbreaks in the two weeks to July 9th.

Those figures were provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It comes as the HSE issued a warning yesterday describing the situation in hospitals as ‘very worrying’