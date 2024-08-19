Court hears book of evidence almost ready in case of man accused of raping and attacking woman with scissors in Tralee

A court has heard that the book of evidence is almost ready in the case of a man accused of raping and attacking a woman with a scissors in Tralee.

The update was given in Tralee District Court by Sergeant Stephen O’Brien.

The 32-year-old man accused of carrying out the attack is of no fixed abode, and he cannot be named by order of the court.

The accused faces five charges in relation to the alleged attack of a young woman in Tralee in March.

These include rape, and Section 4 rape of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act 1990.

He’s also charged with threat to kill or cause serious harm, burglary with intent to commit assault causing harm, and the production of an implement in the course of a dispute, namely a scissors.

The man appeared in person before Judge Marie Keane at Tralee District Court.

Sergeant Stephen O’Brien told the court that the DPP direction in the case was for indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

The judge heard that the book of evidence is not yet available, however, it is expected to be prepared very soon.

Judge Keane remanded the man in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on August 22nd.

However, the judge advised, in the event that the book of evidence becomes available in the meantime, the man will appear before the court on production order, which his solicitor Pat Mann agreed to.