Couple found dead in South Kerry named locally

Feb 5, 2025 09:31 By radiokerrynews
Photo by Kaya Flynn
The couple found dead in a bungalow in South Kerry yesterday have been named locally as David and Hazel Byrne.

A postmortem is expected to take place in University Hospital Kerry today on the pair who were discovered in their home near Glenbeigh.

The Byrnes, who were both in their early 50s, are reported originally to have been from outside Mallow in North Cork.

They are said to have moved to a new home at Mountain Stage in Glenbeigh in 2018.

It’s believed the pair could have died several months ago, and local enquiries are ongoing to trace their last known movements.

A technical examination of the house on the Ring of Kerry close to Glenbeigh is underway.

