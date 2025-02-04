Advertisement
Bodies discovered at house in Glenbeigh

Feb 4, 2025 11:20 By radiokerrynews
Bodies discovered at house in Glenbeigh
Two bodies have been discovered at a house in Glenbeigh.

 

The bodies of a man and woman, both believed to be in their 50s, were discovered at a house earlier today.

It’s understood they may have been in the house undiscovered since late last year.

 

The scene is still preserved, and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place today.

 

Gardaí say the coroner and office of the state pathologist have been notified.

The two bodies are still at the scene, pending a preliminary technical examination, and they will then be removed for a post-mortem examination.

 

Gardaí say the results of the post-mortem will determine the exact course of the garda investigation.

