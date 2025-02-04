Couple found dead in Glenbeigh named locally

The couple whose bodies were found in Glenbeigh this morning have been named locally.

They were David and Hazel Byrne, who were originally from Co Cork.

Investigations are continuing following the discovery of the bodies of the couple who were in their 50s this morning.

A technical examination of the house on the Ring of Kerry close to Glenbeigh is underway, and post mortem exams will be carried out tomorrow.

It’s believed the pair could have died several months ago, and local enquiries are ongoing to trace their last known movements.