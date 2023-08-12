County liaising with Gardaí regarding traffic issues at West Kerry beach

Kerry County Council is liaising with Gardaí regarding traffic issues at a West Kerry beach.

Ongoing issues at Inch beach were raised at the recent meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District by Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea.

The council told the meeting it’ll continue to communicate with Gardaí over the coming weeks regarding these traffic issues.

Cllr Michael O’Shea asked the council to immediately liaise with Inch Community Council and Gardaí to ensure a traffic management plan in place for the approach roads to Inch beach.

Parking on the West Kerry beach proves to be a problem during the height of the summer each year, with cars regularly becoming surrounded by water as the tide comes in.

In response, the council stated €50,000 has been allocated for a Project Development Measure under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS) which will comprise of an Infrastructural Development Plan for Inch beach.

This plan aims to address the needs of local beach users and visitors to create a more enjoyable, safer, and environmentally friendly amenity, according to the council.

Kerry County Council says once completed, this plan will brought to the members for consideration over the coming weeks.

The council also stated it has been liaising with An Garda Síochána in relation to traffic management issues at Inch beach and will continue to do so over the coming period.