A Kerry County Councillor and B&B owner says summer bookings in the county are looking positive.

Cllr Breandan Fitzgerald from Dingle says B&Bs are receiving international bookings from the US, France and the Netherlands.

Cllr Fitzgerald says he anticipates a good year and while it will be challenging, B&B owners are happy to re-open their doors to visitors.

He says it will take time to reach pre-2019 levels but bookings are good for the moment.

 

