County councillor says our energy security is precarious

Aug 10, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Michael Foley (Fine Gael) Listowel area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor has accused the Government of kicking the can down the road on the issue of energy infrastructure.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley was reacting to the news that Eirgrid issued two amber alerts within two days.

An amber alert is issued when there's a threat to the country's energy supply.

Cllr Foley says that Eirgrid has warned there'll be a shortage of 500 mega watts by 2026 therefore we need more power plants.

Cllr Foley says our energy security is precarious:

