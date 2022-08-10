County councillor says our energy security is precarious

A Kerry councillor has accused the Government of kicking the can down the road on the issue of energy infrastructure.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley was reacting to the news that Eirgrid issued two amber alerts within two days.

An amber alert is issued when there's a threat to the country's energy supply.

Cllr Foley says that Eirgrid has warned there'll be a shortage of 500 mega watts by 2026 therefore we need more power plants.

Cllr Foley says our energy security is precarious: