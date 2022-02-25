County Councillor relieved that employer in North Kerry area won’t be impacted by sanctions

A Kerry County Councillor is relieved that a major employer in the West Limerick and North Kerry area won’t be impacted by sanctions against Russia for the moment.

Aughinish Alumina on the Shannon Estuary employs more than 450 people and is a key player in the aluminium market.

The Biden administration has decided not to disrupt global supplies of the chemical.

Cllr Michael Foley says employees are fearful for their jobs and they don’t know what will happen.

He says the LNG terminal proposed for North Kerry has to go ahead so we can be energy self-sufficient.

The Fine Gael councillor believes Ireland’s gas source has to come from the Ballylongford and Tarbert landbank.