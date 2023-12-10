Advertisement
Dec 10, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Councillors urge Kerry County Council to pursue building for Kenmare Community centre
Elected councillors have urged Kerry County Council to acquire a building in Kenmare for the purposes of a community centre.

Independent councillor, Dan McCarthy, raised the motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Cllr McCarthy asked the council to look into purchasing an already built structure in the Kenmare area.

He said there is a suitable building laying idle, that could potentially be a great community asset, which the council should pursue.

The motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen; who said there are community clubs in the area who don’t have a home.

He added most towns and villages in the county have dedicated halls, and such a location for community groups in Kenmare should be a priority.

In response, Kerry County Council said a project has to be identified by a local group with support from the wider community.

It said if a local community group approached the council in such an instance, it can work with the group and other stakeholders, towards identifying and accessing appropriate sources of funding.

