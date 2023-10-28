Councillors to write to government seeking restoration of automatic entitlement of medical cards at 70

Kerry County Council will write to the government requesting the restoration of automatic entitlement of medical cards at 70 (years of age).

It follows a motion at the recent county council meeting from Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald.

He believes the removal of the automatic entitlement of medical cards was one of the worse measures taken in 2009.

Cllr Fitzgerald says it has caused distress for older people; and claims studies show the removal of the entitlement did not save the government money.

He says over 70s built this country, paid their taxes and deserve to get medical cards automatically without being means tested.

The motion to write to the Minister for Health was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael O’Shea.