Councillors to request Minister to review Common Fisheries Policy

Aug 26, 2023 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to request Minister to review Common Fisheries Policy
Elected councillors will write to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to request a review the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and quotas allocation.

It follows a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald, at the recent full council meeting.

He says a review of the CFP is needed and that large quotas have been removed from the Irish area following Brexit.

Cllr Fitzgerald says this has had a massive impact on the Irish Fishing Industry and says a review of the quotas is needed annually.

The motion was seconded by councillor Tom Barry

 

