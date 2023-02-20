Councillors request urgent meeting with Health Minister and HSE on Kerry CAHMS

Kenmare councillors will write to the HSE to request an immediate meeting with the chief executive of the HSE and Health Ministers.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill, raised the emergency motion at the recent Kenmare municipal district meeting.

Elected members of Kenmare municipal district passed the motion to write to the Chief executive of the HSE, Bernard Gloster; Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly; Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler; to request an urgent meeting regarding reports on CAMHS services in Kerry.

Cllr Michael Cahill described the treatment of young mental health patients in Kerry as the biggest scandal of our lifetime.

He said the children affected and their families have been neglected and destroyed.

Cllr Cahill says those affected have been betrayed by the Health service and demanded the CEO of the HSE and Health Ministers address Kerry County Council.

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD, Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen seconded the motion, adding a review a 15-year review into South and North Kerry CAMHS is required urgently.