Advertisement
News

Councillors request urgent meeting with Health Minister and HSE on Kerry CAHMS

Feb 20, 2023 08:02 By radiokerrynews
Councillors request urgent meeting with Health Minister and HSE on Kerry CAHMS Councillors request urgent meeting with Health Minister and HSE on Kerry CAHMS
Share this article

Kenmare councillors will write to the HSE to request an immediate meeting with the chief executive of the HSE and Health Ministers.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Michael Cahill, raised the emergency motion at the recent Kenmare municipal district meeting.

Elected members of Kenmare municipal district passed the motion to write to the Chief executive of the HSE, Bernard Gloster; Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly; Minister of State at the Department of Health, Mary Butler; to request an urgent meeting regarding reports on CAMHS services in Kerry.

Advertisement

Cllr Michael Cahill described the treatment of young mental health patients in Kerry as the biggest scandal of our lifetime.

He said the children affected and their families have been neglected and destroyed.

Cllr Cahill says those affected have been betrayed by the Health service and demanded the CEO of the HSE and Health Ministers address Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD, Fine Gael councillor, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen seconded the motion, adding a review a 15-year review into South and North Kerry CAMHS is required urgently.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus