Councillors move to de-list South Kerry building

May 1, 2022 15:05 By radiokerrynews
Councillors move to de-list South Kerry building
Kerry councillors have opted to remove a South Kerry building from the list of protected structures.

The proposal was made by Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty at a special meeting to discuss the County Development Plan.

The executive tried to dissuade the councillor from making her proposal insisting that it was a building of significant historical and architectural merit.

However, the councillor argued that the property was in a dilapidated state and that it was listed in 2014 without the knowledge of the owners.

The County Development Plan, including the new amendment, will now go back out for consultation for four weeks.

