Advertisement
News

Councillors back safety works for Kilcummin accident blackspot

Sep 21, 2023 10:50 By radiokerrynews
Councillors back safety works for Kilcummin accident blackspot
Share this article

Councillors who are members of the Killarney Municipal District have backed proposed safety improvement works on an accident blackspot.

They discussed the improvements planned for the junction at Finnegan's Cross  in Kilcummin.

Earlier this summer Kerry County Council sought the public’s views on plans to redevelop the accident blackspot

Advertisement

The proposed changes include altering the junction layout to a staggered junction, adding private boundaries to all four corners of the junction, the carriageways on all side to be kerbed to 6.5m width and the road surface to be upgraded to provide skid resistance.

The public consultation closed at the end of June.

It was determined that the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment or an Appropriate Assessment.

Advertisement

The elected members of Killarney MD voted on the proposal and it was passed.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 450 mattresses collected under council recycling amnesty event
Advertisement
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €6 million
Assistant to Kerry TD shoved and pulled by Leinster House protestors
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €6 million
Over 450 mattresses collected under council recycling amnesty event
Assistant to Kerry TD shoved and pulled by Leinster House protestors
Two rescued from the sea off Ballinskelligs after boat hits a rock
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus