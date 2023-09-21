Councillors back safety works for Kilcummin accident blackspot

Councillors who are members of the Killarney Municipal District have backed proposed safety improvement works on an accident blackspot.

They discussed the improvements planned for the junction at Finnegan's Cross in Kilcummin.

Earlier this summer Kerry County Council sought the public’s views on plans to redevelop the accident blackspot

The proposed changes include altering the junction layout to a staggered junction, adding private boundaries to all four corners of the junction, the carriageways on all side to be kerbed to 6.5m width and the road surface to be upgraded to provide skid resistance.

The public consultation closed at the end of June.

It was determined that the project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment or an Appropriate Assessment.

The elected members of Killarney MD voted on the proposal and it was passed.